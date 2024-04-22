Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

LON DEVO opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.12. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £102.31 million, a PE ratio of -156.67 and a beta of -0.32.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

