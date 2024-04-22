Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
LON DEVO opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.12. Devolver Digital has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £102.31 million, a PE ratio of -156.67 and a beta of -0.32.
Devolver Digital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.