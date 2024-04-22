Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 0.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.31. 1,752,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,921,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

