Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.