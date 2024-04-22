Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

