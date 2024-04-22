DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.10% of DigitalOcean worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 95,917 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

