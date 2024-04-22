Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 801,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 192,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 962,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.38. 214,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,179. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.