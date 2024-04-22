Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. 274,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

