Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 14,742,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 14,472,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

