discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.82) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday.

discoverIE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 687 ($8.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 713.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 703.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £658.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,986.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 586 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 958 ($11.93).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($33,461.97). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($30,801.82). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($33,461.97). 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

