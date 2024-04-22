Diversified LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $161.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.