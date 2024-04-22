Diversified LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114,095 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,209,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,735,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

