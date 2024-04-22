Diversified LLC Buys 476,184 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,184 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 26.7% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $123,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,579. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

