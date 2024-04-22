Diversified LLC Buys 6,747 Shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified LLC owned 41.07% of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCMB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $4,587,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $311,000.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCMB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $51.36. 21,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

