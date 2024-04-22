Diversified LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,860,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. 17,137,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,451,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

