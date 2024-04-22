Diversified LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.56. 2,146,601 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

