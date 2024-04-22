Diversified LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,059 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.