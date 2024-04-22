Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 1,201 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.73. 1,864,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

