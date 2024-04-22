Diversified LLC Sells 300 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. 864,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,232. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

