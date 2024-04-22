Diversified LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 256,474 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

