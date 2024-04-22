Diversified LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BME. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BME traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,167. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

