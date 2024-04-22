Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly Sells 1,336 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of DOL opened at C$112.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
