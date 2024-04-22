Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading Up 0.2%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.95. 706,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,347,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

