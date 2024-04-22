Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.29) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 318.47 ($3.96) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 267.40 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 348.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

