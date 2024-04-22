Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.13.

DOV stock opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

