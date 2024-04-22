DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.03. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 189,002 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

