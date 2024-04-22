Duality Advisers LP Acquires 40,197 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 716.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,748 shares of company stock worth $498,658 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

