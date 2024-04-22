Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 104,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 248,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,817. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.99.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.