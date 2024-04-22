Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 34,136 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

