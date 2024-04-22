Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000.

PODD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.55. 135,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

