Duality Advisers LP Buys 212,468 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 133.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QS

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.