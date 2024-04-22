Duality Advisers LP Buys 212,468 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 133.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
