Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 34,249 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. 2,026,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,241. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

