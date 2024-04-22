Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,719 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,978 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,176,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 1,175,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,136. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

