Duality Advisers LP Has $2.33 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.48. 597,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

