Duality Advisers LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

PATH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

