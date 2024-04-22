Duality Advisers LP Has $3.24 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $24.39. 341,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,721. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

