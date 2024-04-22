Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Forward Air worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Forward Air by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 179,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $620.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

