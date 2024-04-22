Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,969 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 165,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

