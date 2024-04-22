Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,942 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $311,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $799,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

WIX traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.98. 96,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 220.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

