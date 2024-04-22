Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. 1,035,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

