Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

NAPA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $952.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

