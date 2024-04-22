Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.59. 621,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,945,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $41,988,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 37.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 18.1% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

