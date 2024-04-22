Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

