Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.5 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

