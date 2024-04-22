eCash (XEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.71 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $22.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,071.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.00766586 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,691,629,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

