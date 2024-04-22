Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
