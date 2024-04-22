Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $15.93. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 54,698 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock worth $2,032,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

