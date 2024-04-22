EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $338.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

