EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $280,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.