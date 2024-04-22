EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $643,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $178.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

