EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 868 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $22.80 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,102 shares of company stock worth $11,457,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.